Colorado suspended sophomore S Anthony Julmisse indefinitely following an arrest due to a Sunday altercation.

Julmisse, a starter, reportedly got into the altercation on Sunday in Boulder. He faces charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence and two counts of harassment. Colorado HC Mike MacIntyre released the following statement regarding Julmisse's suspension: "Anthony has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities and we will determine any further disciplinary action after receiving more information. I am very troubled by these allegations, as they do not represent the values of our university and our football program. I have reported the allegations to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance so that it may conduct any appropriate inquiries." Julmisse contributed on offense (as a WR), defense and special teams (as a primary kick returner) last year.