Rori Blair | Defensive End

Team: Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi dismissed DE Rori Blair for "conduct detrimental to the program."
Blair started eight games last season. No other details for his ouster were given, though Blair has had off-field trouble before. He wasn't permitted to travel with the team to the Pinstripe Bowl last season. Jul 29 - 11:24 AM
