Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day DL
Report: Nationals targeting Justin Wilson
Brad Ziegler expected to close for Marlins
Michael Conforto launches pair of home runs
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
Mike Moustakas connects for HR No. 30 in win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mike Gillislee gets 1st GL carry at Pats camp
Andrew Luck noncommittal on playing Week 1
Chiefs give Demarcus Robinson 1st-team reps
Ravens looking at free agent OL Austin Howard
Many fans 'staunchly opposed' to Kaepernick
Broncos could have interest in Dwight Freeney
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks after wrist surgery
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Report: MIA offers Dragic & Winslow for Kyrie
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martin Truex Jr. sits out 30 mins of HH
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Pocono am practice
Matt Kenseth fastest in Pocono practice 1
Alex Tagliani: LUXXUR 300 stats
Andrew Ranger: LUXXUR 300 stats
Preece: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Cayden Lapcevich: LUXXUR 300 stats
Ben Kennedy tops XFINITY Final Practice
Kevin Lacroix: LUXXUR 300 stats
Benjamin: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Alex Labbé: LUXXUR 300 stats
Hornish Jr. paces Newton XFINITY Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rori Blair | Defensive End
Team:
Pittsburgh Panthers
Latest News
Recent News
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi dismissed DE Rori Blair for "conduct detrimental to the program."
Blair started eight games last season. No other details for his ouster were given, though Blair has had off-field trouble before. He wasn't permitted to travel with the team to the Pinstripe Bowl last season.
Jul 29 - 11:24 AM
Source:
NFL.com
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Jul 29 - 11:24 AM
More Rori Blair Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1783)
2
D. Carrington
UT
(839)
3
H. Freeze
MS
(764)
4
S. Barkley
PSU
(484)
5
D. Johnson
IOW
(453)
6
K. Woods
FAU
(452)
7
K. Carter
PIT
(448)
8
B. Mayfield
OK
(440)
9
C. Morris
SMU
(425)
10
J. Rosen
UCL
(384)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Pittsburgh Panthers Tickets
Headlines
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
After running through his CFB fantasy position rankings, Thor Nystrom drops his top-300 overall players.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
»
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
»
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
NFL Draft Headlines
»
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
»
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
»
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
»
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
»
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
»
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
»
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
»
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
»
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
»
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
»
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
»
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved