Devaughn Cooper | Wide Receiver

Arizona redshirt freshman WR Devaughn Cooper left the team and is no longer listed on the roster.

According to beat reporter Michael Lev, Cooper left the program in mid-July for unspecified reasons. "Had been viewed as possible breakout guy," Lev wrote. A three-star 2016 recruit, Cooper received a medical redshirt last season after he suffered a season-ending injury in the Hawaii game. Three of Arizona's top receivers from last year graduated, and now Cooper has defected. Shun Brown is the only sure thing on this decimated two-deep.