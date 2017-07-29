Player Page

Aaron Roberts | Guard

Team: Syracuse Orange

Syracuse redshirt junior G Aaron Roberts suffered a left knee injury during a conditioning drill and will miss the season.
The redshirt junior started all 12 games at left guard in 2016. He led the team in snaps played and knockdown blocks. With camp opening tomorrow, Sam Clausman and Andrejas Duerig will now compete for the right to fill in for Roberts. Jul 30 - 12:11 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
