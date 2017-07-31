Donald De La Haye | Place Kicker

Central Florida ruled K Donald De La Haye ineligible.

De La Haye is off the team for not accepting the terms of an NCAA waiver relating to his YouTube videos. De La Haye's YouTube channel has 91,000 followers. The NCAA offered him two options: 1.) Don’t reference his status as an NCAA athlete but keep the site monetized, or, 2.) Don't change a thing but stop monetizing until his eligibility exhausted. De La Haye chose Option 3 -- refusal -- and is now off the Knights team. It wasn't an easy call: The Costa Rican kicker sent some of the money he made to his cash-strapped family back home.