Oklahoma K/P Austin Seibert didn't report to the start of fall camp with his teammates.

The Oklahoman reported that "[a]n academic issue with the university is part of the delay in Seibert’s arrival." Seibert was also absent for summer workouts. Fortunately, all indications have him joining the team soon. In 2016, Seibert converted 72-of-74 extra points and 11-of-16 field goals while averaging 41.1 yards on 48 punts.