Maea Teuhema | Guard

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/17/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 315

LSU has suspended junior G Maea Teuhema indefinitely due to academic reasons.
"We’ll know about him in the next couple of days," head coach Ed Orgeron said. "We’re unsure of his status." In fact, the head coach called it "academic stuff." The Tigers' offense will be down their starting right guard for the time being, which is a concern since the team will revolve around the rushing attack. Aug 2 - 10:20 AM
