Maea Teuhema | Guard
Team:
LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 10/17/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 315
Latest News
Recent News
LSU has suspended junior G Maea Teuhema indefinitely due to academic reasons.
"We’ll know about him in the next couple of days," head coach Ed Orgeron said. "We’re unsure of his status." In fact, the head coach called it "academic stuff." The Tigers' offense will be down their starting right guard for the time being, which is a concern since the team will revolve around the rushing attack.
Aug 2 - 10:20 AM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
LSU suspends two-year starting G indefinitely
Aug 2 - 10:20 AM
More Maea Teuhema Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1610)
2
D. Hand
AL
(793)
3
K. Ballage
AZS
(713)
4
D. Carrington
UT
(592)
5
J. Whitehead
PIT
(530)
6
A. Bookser
PIT
(514)
7
L. Jackson
LOU
(492)
8
J. Moglia
CCA
(489)
9
J. Rosen
UCL
(470)
10
H. Freeze
MS
(392)
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
BYU QB Tanner Mangum will try to reestablish his cult legend as we go deep-sea fishing for CFB fantasy sleepers.
»
LSU suspends two-year starting G indefinitely
»
Indiana DL Sykes (undisclosed) to miss season
»
Oregon State names Jake Luton starting QB
»
Star S Hansen (undisclosed) not practicing
»
UCF K De La Haye off team after YouTube flap
»
Sooners K/P Seibert doesn't report to camp
»
Leading returning TSU RB Mayberry leaves team
»
TSU suspends starting QB Damian Williams
»
Tide DL Hand was asleep when arrested for DUI
»
Gophers pick up former Gator DB Williamson
»
Kansas dismisses No. 2 WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez
»
Cornelius to miss 'extended period of time'
