"Nick is going to sit out this season, he’s going to go home I think and train for one semester and then he’s going to transfer somewhere else," said HC Mark Richt. When asked why the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder had decided to move on, Richt offered only, "You have to ask him." Linder was working on a streak of 21 consecutive starts before he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury midway through the 2016 campaign. Tyler Gauthier is now expected to start at center for the Canes during the coming season.

Miami senior C Nick Linder will transfer as a graduate.

Miami C Nick Linder is a "fundamentally sound blocker with a great head for the position who lacks next-level strength and has a long injury history," writes Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline.

Linder (6'3/290) started the first eight games of last season at center before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He started all 13 games in 2015.