Player Page

Nick Linder | Center

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 298

Latest News

Recent News

Miami senior C Nick Linder will transfer as a graduate.
"Nick is going to sit out this season, he’s going to go home I think and train for one semester and then he’s going to transfer somewhere else," said HC Mark Richt. When asked why the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder had decided to move on, Richt offered only, "You have to ask him." Linder was working on a streak of 21 consecutive starts before he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury midway through the 2016 campaign. Tyler Gauthier is now expected to start at center for the Canes during the coming season. Aug 7 - 3:22 PM
Source: Miami Herald
More Nick Linder Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 