Player Page

Carlito Gonzalez | Safety

Team: Memphis Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Former 2017 three-star Auburn signee Carlito Gonzalez enrolled at Memphis on Thursday.
Gonzalez failed to qualify academically at Auburn. Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Monday that Gonzalez was "in the process of looking for a junior college," but those plans quickly changed. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was the No. 29 safety in the county according to the 247Sports Composite in this past cycle. Aug 4 - 2:35 PM
Source: AL.com
More Carlito Gonzalez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 