Former 2017 three-star Auburn signee Carlito Gonzalez enrolled at Memphis on Thursday.

Gonzalez failed to qualify academically at Auburn. Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Monday that Gonzalez was "in the process of looking for a junior college," but those plans quickly changed. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was the No. 29 safety in the county according to the 247Sports Composite in this past cycle.