Da’Vante Phillips | Wide Receiver

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Age / DOB:  ()

Latest News

Recent News

Florida State junior WR Da’Vante Phillips has been charged with five counts of fraud.
Phillips has been indefinitely suspended. He was previously arrested in February for a minor traffic violation and released on bond. Phillips has only made five catches for 30 yards over his FSU career while mostly contributing on special teams. The former four-star recruit missed time during his freshman and sophomore campaigns after undergoing groin surgery. Aug 4 - 2:15 PM
Source: Tomahawk Nation
