Iowa State HC Matt Campbell said redshirt sophomore WR Hakeem Butler may be the most talented wide receiver on the team.

What's fascinating about that comment is that the Cyclones boast Allen Lazard, a consensus Day 2 NFL prospect. As for Butler, he appeared in 11 games last year, catching nine balls for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He made only one start in 2016, but may be in line for a full-time starting gig this fall. The Cyclones have a monstrous receiving trio in the 6-foot-5 Lazard, the 6-foot-4 Matthew Eaton and the 6-foot-6 Butler.