Oklahoma redshirt junior WR Nick Basquine will miss the season with an Achilles injury.

Basquine (5'11/194) sustained the season-ending Achilles injury during practice on Saturday. He is the team's leading returning receiver after catching 20 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns last season. Jeff Badet and Jeffrey Mead are expected to work as OU's top two receivers in 2017, with Basquine's loss thinning out the rotation behind those two.