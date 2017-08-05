Ivin Jasper | Center

Navy OC Ivin Jasper will take a leave of absence following his son's hospitalization.

Jasper's son was hospitalized on Friday with an undisclosed critical condition. Midshipmen HC Ken Niumatalolo said that "nobody has been more instrumental to the success of our football program than Ivin Jasper," adding, "[o]ur thoughts and prayers are with him and his family right now." Jasper has been with Navy for the past 18 seasons. While he attends to this scary situation, run-game coordinator and OL coach Ashley Ingram will serve as offensive coordinator.