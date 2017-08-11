Jovon Durante | Wide Receiver

Durante (6'0/171) sat out the first two-plus weeks of camp at West Virginia due to a personal matter. He's opted to move on entirely. At FAU, the junior wideout will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Owls starting in 2018. As a sophomore in Morgantown last season, Durante caught 35 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns.

Durante (6'0/171) is away due to what HC Dana Holgorson has termed "personal things." When asked earlier this week what Durante's status was, Holgorson replied, "No update. No comment." This past season, the junior wideout started eight of 13 games for the Mountaineers while catching 35 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Ka'Raun White was already in for a big role with WVU and figures to be leaned upon even more heavily if Durante either fails to join the team or shows up physically unready for the rigors of the season.

West Virginia junior WR Jovon Durante has yet to join camp due to what have been termed "personal issues."

"I don’t know if he will (report). I don’t know when he will. He has personal things that he has to work on. We are going to get some other guys ready to go," said HC Dana Holgorsen on Sunday. Durante (6'0/171) appeared in 13 games with the Mountaineers last season, including eight starts. In that space, he logged a 35-331-2 receiving line. The Mountaineers were going to be handing him a heavier offensive load this coming season with Shelton Gibson off to the NFL.