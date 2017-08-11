Player Page

Jovon Durante | Wide Receiver

Team: Florida Atlantic Owls
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 171

Latest News

Recent News

West Virginia junior WR Jovon Durante transferred to FAU.
Durante (6'0/171) sat out the first two-plus weeks of camp at West Virginia due to a personal matter. He's opted to move on entirely. At FAU, the junior wideout will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Owls starting in 2018. As a sophomore in Morgantown last season, Durante caught 35 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Aug 19 - 1:54 PM
Source: The Sun Sentinel
More Jovon Durante Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 