Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Aug 7
Daily Dose: Just Keep Winning
Aug 7
Top 10 Prospects: August 7
Aug 7
The Week Ahead: Brewer Brent
Aug 6
Daily Dose: Royal Pain
Aug 6
Week That Was: Deadline Drama
Aug 5
Daily Dose: Dominant Debut
Aug 5
Dose: Goldy Rocks
Aug 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Phillies' Hoskins to play LF in Triple-A
Miguel Sano (hand) considered day-to-day
Escobar to undergo MRI for intercostal strain
Report: Tigers, Astros have talked Verlander
Bellinger crushes 32nd homer in Sunday's win
Hyun-Jin Ryu dominates in victory over Mets
Jake Junis dominates in victory over Mariners
Shoemaker to undergo season-ending surgery
DET to call up Jeimer Candelario on Monday
Wieters crushes grand slam in win over Cubs
Contreras stays hot with two more home runs
Miguel Sano to have MRI and CT scan Monday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: WRs
Aug 7
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 5
Wide Receiver Notebook
Aug 5
Live Blog: 12-Team PPR Draft
Aug 4
Dose: Tanny In Trouble
Aug 4
Dose: Fuller Out for Months
Aug 3
Podcast: 6 Preseason Questions
Aug 3
Silva's Early-Camp Top 150
Aug 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Latavius Murray finally cleared to practice
LeSean McCoy could lead Bills in receptions?
Jets No. 1 WR Enunwa (neck) done for season
Doctson (hamstring) had MRI; 'Slight pull'
Jimmy Graham down from 280 pounds to 260
Jay Cutler says he's been healthy since March
Richard listed ahead of DeAndre Washington
Paxton Lynch will start second preseason game
Jamaal Charles playing in preseason opener
Siemian starting preseason opener for Broncos
Cris Carter injects himself into Zeke saga
Vince Wilfork retires with sponsored tweet
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
Willie Reed arrested for domestic violence
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Solomito 4th at Stafford, retains points lead
DNF for Rowan Pennink in Stafford 150
Goodale: 13th at Stafford, 3rd in NWMT points
Bonsignore: 3rd at Stafford, 4th in points
Doug Coby: Stafford 150 runner-up
Matt Tifft: Zippo 200 results
Raphael Lessard: Winchester ARCA 200 results
Max Zachem: Stafford 150 results
Ryan Reed: Zippo 200 results
Travis Braden: Winchester ARCA 200 results
Dave Sapienza: Stafford 150 results
Dakoda Armstrong: Zippo 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
54-hole co-leader Zach Johnson ends solo 2nd
Matsuyama career-low 61; wins WGC by five
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
DeLaet (back) WDs during R3 of the Barracuda
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
Navy OC Ivin Jasper (personal) to take leave
Oklahoma WR Basquine (Achilles) done for year
Ex-USC, current UNC DL Rodgers retires
Barkley on NFL: I'm focusing on this season
UW using 4-star ATH Ahmed as both a RB and WR
Bama RB Scarbrough (leg): I'm 100-percent
Top Kentucky recruit Bowden cleared by NCAA
Campbell: Butler may be my most talented WR
Lawrence (toe) underwent offseason surgery
UM WR Perry sentenced to year of probation
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
PL.com Average Draft Positions
Aug 7
Everton Season Preview
Aug 7
Tottenham - Season Preview
Aug 7
Fantasy Talk Across the Pond 1
Aug 5
Stag's Southampton preview
Aug 5
Bournemouth Season Preview
Aug 4
Manchester City Season Preview
Aug 4
West Ham United Preview
Aug 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Brighton trying to make a Propper signing
Southampton end preseason on a high
Koeman: Everton closes on Siggy transfer
Arsenal stars doubtful for Friday's opener
Deeney steps up his recovery from surgery
Trippier injury is a worry for Pochettino
Sead Kolasinac scores in Arsenal Shield win
Kieran Trippier leaves Wembly on crutches
Firmino scores as Liverpool win in Dublin
Diouf continues to score in pre-season
Ki on track to return next month
England midfielder out of Emirates clash
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Michael Hill | Defensive Tackle
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 305
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State suspended redshirt senior DT Michael Hill for the start of the season.
Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer said that Hill will be suspended for "a few games." He offered no further information in terms of games he will miss beyond the fact that the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder will most definitely sit out the season-opener against Indiana. It is unclear at this juncture what Hill did to receive Meyer's wrath. A full-time starter in 2016, the defensive tackle registered 21 tackles (3.5 TFL) a year ago. With his sidelining, Tracy Sprinkle and Robert Landers figure to see bulked up reps over the coming weeks as OSU looks to fill in for Hill.
Aug 7 - 1:57 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
Aug 7 - 1:57 PM
More Michael Hill Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1383)
2
N. Saban
AL
(1057)
3
D. Hand
AL
(868)
4
S. Darnold
USC
(742)
5
D. McNeal
FAU
(516)
6
L. Jackson
LOU
(502)
7
D. Lawrence
CLE
(498)
8
G. Perry
MCH
(478)
9
S. Barkley
PSU
(382)
10
D. Bing-Dukes
MS
(381)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Ohio State Buckeyes Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Western Kentucky QB Mike White leads an explosive offensive attack as Rotoworld continues its CFB season-preview with teams No. 74-62.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
»
Navy OC Ivin Jasper (personal) to take leave
»
Oklahoma WR Basquine (Achilles) done for year
»
Ex-USC, current UNC DL Rodgers retires
»
Barkley on NFL: I'm focusing on this season
»
UW using 4-star ATH Ahmed as both a RB and WR
»
Bama RB Scarbrough (leg): I'm 100-percent
»
Top Kentucky recruit Bowden cleared by NCAA
»
Campbell: Butler may be my most talented WR
»
Lawrence (toe) underwent offseason surgery
»
UM WR Perry sentenced to year of probation
»
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved