Ohio State suspended redshirt senior DT Michael Hill for the start of the season.

Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer said that Hill will be suspended for "a few games." He offered no further information in terms of games he will miss beyond the fact that the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder will most definitely sit out the season-opener against Indiana. It is unclear at this juncture what Hill did to receive Meyer's wrath. A full-time starter in 2016, the defensive tackle registered 21 tackles (3.5 TFL) a year ago. With his sidelining, Tracy Sprinkle and Robert Landers figure to see bulked up reps over the coming weeks as OSU looks to fill in for Hill.