Western Kentucky redshirt senior CB De'Andre Simmons will miss the 2017 season with a knee injury.

Simmons sustained the knee injury on a non-contact play in practice this past Friday. Said HC Mike Sanford, "That was a hard loss for all of us. But De’Andre’s an incredible young man and he’ll really bounce back from this. We stand behind him 100 percent." This past season, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder recorded 30 tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups while appearing in all 13 of Western Kentucky's games. Because Simmons already took a redshirt, he would need to receive a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA for the current campaign to be eligible for another season. Otherwise, this knee injury will essentially end his collegiate career. Sanford tagged Roger Cray and DeAndre Farris as two candidates who will be competing to start in Simmons' place.