Texas Tech walk-on freshman QB Luke Gonsioroski died of cancer.

Gonsioroski had been undergoing chemotherapy since March 2016 after an X-ray revealed a mass on one of his lungs. "We are deeply saddened to learn of Luke's passing," HC Kliff Kingsbury said. "Luke was not only an exceptional athlete, he was also an incredible person, great student and leader in his community. He was such an inspiration through his fight and unwavering faith. It was truly an honor to know him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched." Gonsioroski was 18.