Mark Trumbo activated from disabled list
Tulo (ankle) officially ruled out for season
Indians place Michael Brantley (ankle) on DL
Rhys Hoskins could debut as soon as Thursday
Brian Dozier blasts grand slam to lead Twins
Sale fans 13 in eight dominant frames vs. TB
Odubel Herrera fills box score in win at ATL
Johan Camargo (knee) headed to disabled list
Giancarlo Stanton blasts 38th HR in victory
Kluber allows one run in complete game win
Josh Donaldson belts pair of two-run homers
Gomes slugs walk-off, three-run HR vs. Rox
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
Willie Reed arrested for domestic violence
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
Silk replacing Szegedy in No. 85 modified
Christopher: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bobby Santos: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Craig Lutz: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Timmy Solomito: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bonsignore: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
W. Simpson preps for home game @ Quail Hollow
Defending Walker heads to Quail Hollow Club
Snedeker (rib) WDs from 99th PGA Championship
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
54-hole co-leader Zach Johnson ends solo 2nd
Matsuyama career-low 61; wins WGC by five
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
TT frosh QB Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer
Beavs QB McMaryion transferring to Fresno St.
WKU suspends Quinton Baker, two others
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
Sam Darnold remains Bovada's Heisman fave
Johnny Coach? Manziel interested in sideline
Hilltoppers CB Simmons (knee) out for year
Wake HC Clawson denies throwing L-Jax shade
LSU frosh DE Chaisson 'dominant' in camp
Hurricanes C Nick Linder opts for transfer
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
Navy OC Ivin Jasper (personal) to take leave
Andre Gray joins Watford from Burnley
Alexis to miss Arsenal's first two matches
Watford on verge of landing Burnley's Gray
Reds seem unwilling to budge on Coutinho
Sigurdsson move to Everton hits a snag
Brighton winger returns ahead of schedule
Van Dijk submits transfer request
Fosu-Mensah joins Palace on loan
Bournemouth striker back for the Baggies trip
Leicester sign Coventry City standout
Andy Carroll stepping up recovery efforts
Mertesacker faces a race against time
Full Depth Charts
Luke Gonsioroski | Quarterback
Team:
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Texas Tech walk-on freshman QB Luke Gonsioroski died of cancer.
Gonsioroski had been undergoing chemotherapy since March 2016 after an X-ray revealed a mass on one of his lungs. "We are deeply saddened to learn of Luke's passing," HC Kliff Kingsbury said. "Luke was not only an exceptional athlete, he was also an incredible person, great student and leader in his community. He was such an inspiration through his fight and unwavering faith. It was truly an honor to know him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched." Gonsioroski was 18.
Aug 9 - 1:03 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
TT frosh QB Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer
Aug 9 - 1:03 PM
More Luke Gonsioroski Player News
Texas Tech Red Raiders Tickets
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
Thor Nystrom updates his CFB fantasy QB rankings, drops them into tiers, and analyzes the landscape.
