Player Page

Elijah Rodriguez | Tackle

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 292

Latest News

Recent News

Texas redshirt junior T Elijah Rodriguez is out indefinitely after undergoing right ankle surgery.
Rodriguez suffered the injury on Tuesday after a defender was blocked into his lower half. Apparently Rodriguez had the upper hand on the right tackle job. Now Rodriguez's snaps will go to senior Tristan Nickelson and sophomore Denzel Okafor. Aug 11 - 9:17 AM
Source: Austin American Statesman
More Elijah Rodriguez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 