Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Elijah Rodriguez | Tackle
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 292
Latest News
Recent News
Texas redshirt junior T Elijah Rodriguez is out indefinitely after undergoing right ankle surgery.
Rodriguez suffered the injury on Tuesday after a defender was blocked into his lower half. Apparently Rodriguez had the upper hand on the right tackle job. Now Rodriguez's snaps will go to senior Tristan Nickelson and sophomore Denzel Okafor.
Aug 11 - 9:17 AM
Source:
Austin American Statesman
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
Aug 11 - 9:17 AM
More Elijah Rodriguez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1151)
2
L. Gonsioroski
TTU
(918)
3
S. Darnold
USC
(658)
4
S. Barkley
PSU
(526)
5
D. Lawrence
CLE
(486)
6
N. Saban
AL
(473)
7
B. Scarbrough
AL
(468)
8
L. Jackson
LOU
(465)
9
K. Chaisson
LSU
(465)
10
D. Clawson
WF
(458)
Texas Longhorns Tickets
Headlines
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Thor Nystrom breaks his CFB fantasy RB rankings into tiers and discusses his stay-aways and favorite sleepers.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
»
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
»
Cardinal QB Keller Chryst (knee) to start
»
Mad Hatter to serve as CFB analyst in 2017
»
Early hype builds for USC frosh RB Carr
»
Star WR Miller (undisclosed) leaves practice
»
CMU TE Conklin (foot) ruled out indefinitely
»
QB Starkel the favorite to start for Aggies
»
Badgers lose LB Jack Cichy for 2017 (ACL)
»
Gators' Reese played with 2 fractured wrists
»
WKU turns to Jackson as new No. 1 receiver
»
TT frosh QB Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer
