Gregory Phillips | Wide Receiver

Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200

Recent News

Purdue senior WR Gregory Phillips predicted that the Boilermakers will beat Michigan on Saturday.
"It's going to be a surprise when people see us beat Michigan. I wish we played Ohio State, too, because nobody can stop us right now except ourselves," Phillips said. Nobody would blame the Boilermakers for feeling themselves a little bit this week, as they are coming off impressive blowout wins over Ohio and Missouri. In his Week 4 ATS picks column released on Thursday, Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom writes of the contest that "if the Boilermakers don’t have a hangover from last week’s triumphant blowout win on the road over an SEC team, they may have a chance to spring another upset." At the very least, Nystrom believes that Purdue will cover the 10-point spread. Sep 21 - 6:39 PM
Source: Maize 'n' Brew
