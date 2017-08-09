Gregory Phillips | Wide Receiver

"It's going to be a surprise when people see us beat Michigan. I wish we played Ohio State, too, because nobody can stop us right now except ourselves," Phillips said. Nobody would blame the Boilermakers for feeling themselves a little bit this week, as they are coming off impressive blowout wins over Ohio and Missouri. In his Week 4 ATS picks column released on Thursday, Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom writes of the contest that "if the Boilermakers don’t have a hangover from last week’s triumphant blowout win on the road over an SEC team, they may have a chance to spring another upset." At the very least, Nystrom believes that Purdue will cover the 10-point spread.

Purdue WR coach JaMarcus Shephard said that he would like to see more consistency out of senior WR Gregory Phillips.

"That’s the biggest thing – we’re bringing new people in (notably in Notre Dame transfer Corey Holmes). It humbles you knowing you have somebody who can do the same things you do but you have to do it more consistently," said Shephard of Phillips. The 6-foot, 200-pounder has yet to catch more than 20 passes in a season. For the past campaign, he appeared in all 12 of Purdue's game while logging 17 grabs for 172 yards.