Marcus Simms | Wide Receiver

West Virginia sophomore WR Marcus Simms was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.

Simms was pulled over for a broken taillight, after which police caught a whiff of marijuana and noticed marijuana cigarettes in the ashtray. The 6-foot, 196-pound sophomore reportedly showed signs of glassy, bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech. West Virginia has yet to comment on the arrest or move to suspend Simms, but given that this is his second DUI in the space of four months -- he was previously arrested in May -- he might be facing an in-season suspension. Playing as a true freshman last season, Simms caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Simms was looking like a prime contender to start prior to this arrest and given that Jovon Durante has not yet even arrived in camp due to a personal matter, the Mountaineers' receiving corp is in a tenuous state at this time.