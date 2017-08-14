Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Irish, Badgers announce NFL stadium series
Virginia Tech tabs QB Joshua Jackson to start
Report: Florida suspensions related to fraud
Auburn names QB Jarrett Stidham starter
WVU WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI
Chicken pox breaks out at San Diego State
Sam Ehlinger impressing Herman in camp
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
FAU reinstates WR Kamrin Solomon
Shyne (undisclosed) to miss extended action
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
Full Depth Charts
Cole Mosier | Tackle
Team:
Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 342
Latest News
Recent News
Kentucky redshirt senior T Cole Mosier will miss the 2017 season due to a torn ACL.
Mosier (6'6/342) suffered the severe knee injury during the team's first scrimmage over the weekend. In a statement, HC Mark Stoops said that the redshirt senior "helped set the example of hard work that is the theme of this program, as he came in as a walk-on and earned a scholarship." This past season, Mosier started 10 games, missing three due to injury. With his collegiate career ended by this injury, sophomore T Landon Young is expected to start at left tackle for the coming season.
Aug 14 - 5:03 PM
Source:
The Courier-Journal
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Aug 14 - 5:03 PM
More Cole Mosier Player News
Kentucky Wildcats Tickets
