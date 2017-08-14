Cole Mosier | Tackle

Kentucky redshirt senior T Cole Mosier will miss the 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

Mosier (6'6/342) suffered the severe knee injury during the team's first scrimmage over the weekend. In a statement, HC Mark Stoops said that the redshirt senior "helped set the example of hard work that is the theme of this program, as he came in as a walk-on and earned a scholarship." This past season, Mosier started 10 games, missing three due to injury. With his collegiate career ended by this injury, sophomore T Landon Young is expected to start at left tackle for the coming season.