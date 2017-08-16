Malkom Parrish | Cornerback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Meet Lamet
Aug 17
Daily Dose: Bright Sox
Aug 17
Perkins Lurkin'
Aug 16
Dose: Hit On Heaney
Aug 16
Notes: Pursuing Verlander
Aug 16
MLB Power Rankings: Week 20
Aug 15
MLB Live Chat
Aug 15
Daily Dose: Slugging Stanton
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jon Lester diagnosed with left lat tightness
Mets place INF Jose Reyes (oblique) on DL
Yankees recall 1B Tyler Austin from Triple-A
Jose Ramirez removed after HBP on forearm
Tomas has another setback with groin injury
David Peralta activated from paternity leave
Rosenthal to be examined for arm tightness
Kevin Kiermaier (hip) to return this weekend?
Andrus goes 3-for-5 with a homer, four RBI
Rizzo pounds grand slam in win over Reds
Morton fans nine, yields one run in 6 1/3
Stroman allows two runs in 6 1/3, beats Rays
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 17
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
Intro to Fantasy Football U
Aug 16
Silva's Dynasty Rookie Ranks
Aug 16
Podcast: Time To Panic, Paxton
Aug 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Hawks sign C Britt to 3-year, $27M extension
Thomas Rawls dealing with 'minor' ankle issue
Reuben Foster has 'mild' AC joint sprain
Report: Donald could hold out into season
Goodell: Gordon reinstatement not on radar
Le'Veon Bell plans to report before Week 1
Crowder (hamstring) back to full practice
Report: Ryan Kelly likely headed to IR/return
49ers 'very pleased' with Vance McDonald
Trubisky knows he has 'a lot of work to do'
Ereck Flowers struggling during camp
Arians questions John Brown's place on team
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 9
Caps After Watkins Glen
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Double-duty for Aric Almirola in Bristol
Cody Coughlin: UNOH 200 results
Chase Dowling: Bush's Beans 150 results
Wendell Chavous: UNOH 200 results
Kyle Ebersole: Bush's Beans 150 results
Kaz Grala: DNF in BMS truck race
Regan Smith: UNOH 200 results
Andy Seuss: Bush's Beans 150 results
Justin Allgaier paces BMS XFINITY Practice 1
Parker Kligerman: UNOH 200 results
Patrick Emerling conquers 'Thunder Valley'
Stewart Friesen: DNF in BMS truck race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
B. Campbell cards career-low 63 in R1
Matt Every stripes his way to a career-low 61
Webb Simpson cruises in R1 of the Wyndham
Cameron Smith sets Sedgefield on fire in R1
Wall begins PL Match Play defense with a win
Pearce claims R1 lead in Fiji International
B. Davis returns to action at the Wyndham
Snedeker OUT indefinitely with rib injury
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
Florida T Fruhmorgen transfers to Baylor
Jim Mora doesn't see Rosen jumping for draft
John Franklin III to play wideout at FAU
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
Report: Franklin extension set for discussion
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 2
Aug 16
Jese and the value of context
Aug 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 2
Aug 16
The Bargain Hunter - Week 2
Aug 15
FPL Draft Recap - Week 1
Aug 14
Team News - Week 1
Aug 12
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Huddersfield 'keeper joins League 1 side
Want away Van Dijk's situation is unchanged
Drinkwater and Iborra absent from training
Manuel Lanzini set for Week 3 return
Week 2 too soon for Kouyate and Carroll
Francis Coquelin declared fit for Week 2
Antonio fully fit for trip to Southampton
Wenger indicates that Mustafi is fit
Gabriel on his way to Valencia
Sigurdsson completes Everton transfer
Gundogan eyeing September return
Smith on standby as Francis is sidelined
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Malkom Parrish | Cornerback
Team:
Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Seth Emerson reports that Georgia senior CB Malkom Parrish broke his foot in practice.
Parrish sat out Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury. Per Emerson, he will have to undergo surgery to repair a broken foot. There is no concrete timetable for his return, but this will likely keep him out of action for at least the next two weeks. Aaron Davis -- who took reps at corner, rather than his usual safety spot on Wednesday -- Tyrique McGhee and highly regarded true freshman Deangelo Gibbs could all potentially see work in place of Parrish during the regular season if this injury sidelines him into September. He was a 12-game starter a year ago.
Aug 17 - 3:18 PM
Source:
Dawg Nation
Georgia senior CB Malkom Parrish did not practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury.
At this juncture, it is unclear the extent of Parrish's injury. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior was a 12-game starter for the Bulldogs last season and recorded 49 tackles while picking off two passes and defending eight.
Aug 16 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Athens Banner-Herald
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
Aug 17 - 3:18 PM
Georgia CB Malkom Parrish (undisclosed) sits
Aug 16 - 5:25 PM
More Malkom Parrish Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(947)
2
A. Callaway
UF
(669)
3
C. Warren
TX
(630)
4
G. Perry
MCH
(530)
5
J. Cornelius
ARK
(524)
6
M. Simms
WVU
(500)
7
J. Washington
OKS
(499)
8
R. Long
SDS
(498)
9
B. Kelly
ND
(489)
10
K. Chryst
STA
(478)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Georgia Bulldogs Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
Iowa and WR Matt VandeBerg will try to find some semblance of offense this year as Rotoworld continues its CFB preview series.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
»
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
»
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
»
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
»
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
»
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
»
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
»
Florida T Fruhmorgen transfers to Baylor
»
Jim Mora doesn't see Rosen jumping for draft
»
John Franklin III to play wideout at FAU
»
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
»
Report: Franklin extension set for discussion
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved