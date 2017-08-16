Malkom Parrish | Cornerback

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Seth Emerson reports that Georgia senior CB Malkom Parrish broke his foot in practice.

Parrish sat out Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury. Per Emerson, he will have to undergo surgery to repair a broken foot. There is no concrete timetable for his return, but this will likely keep him out of action for at least the next two weeks. Aaron Davis -- who took reps at corner, rather than his usual safety spot on Wednesday -- Tyrique McGhee and highly regarded true freshman Deangelo Gibbs could all potentially see work in place of Parrish during the regular season if this injury sidelines him into September. He was a 12-game starter a year ago.