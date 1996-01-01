Tario Fuller | Running Back

Purdue redshirt sophomore RB Tario Fuller rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Friday's 44-21 win over Ohio.

Fuller (6'0/190) was held to just 29 yards on eight carries in a season-opening loss to Louisville last weekend, but he erased that sour memory in high style against the Bobcats on Friday. The redshirt sophomore back averaged 8.94 YPC in the victory and notched a little one-yard score midway through the second quarter. His longest run in the contest went for 39 yards. The Boilermakers will take on Missouri next weekend, but Fuller's big early test will come against Michigan the following Saturday.