Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Ninth Wonders
Aug 19
The Week Ahead: Rodon Rolling
Aug 19
Daily Dose: Mighty Machado
Aug 19
Dose: Lester’s Lat
Aug 18
Podcast: Harper Hurting
Aug 18
Waiver Wired: Meet Lamet
Aug 17
Daily Dose: Bright Sox
Aug 17
Perkins Lurkin'
Aug 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers place Yu Darvish (back) on 10-day DL
Dodgers option slumping Pederson to Triple-A
Curtis Granderson bats fifth in Dodgers debut
Delmonico uses arms and legs to homer twice
Romano fires seven innings of one-run ball
Dodgers acquire OF Granderson from Mets
Buxton finishes singles shy of cycle Friday
Chapman's struggles continue Friday vs. BoSox
Devers homers again in victory over Yankees
Machado caps off epic night with walkoff slam
Cruz powers three extra-base hits vs Rays
Chris Taylor leads Dodgers with four-hit game
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 19
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 18
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mariota carves up Panthers' ones on Saturday
Report: Phillip Dorsett available for trade
Panthers to increase Cam's workload this week
Marqise Lee expects to be ready for Week 1
Beat writer thinks Abdullah hits 1,000 yards
Seahawks lose LT Fant (ACL) for the season
Chris Carson earns 1st-team preseason snaps
Kasen Williams shines with Seahawks' starters
Eddie Lacy's preseason struggles continue
Cook totals 50 yards on 9 touches for Vikings
Russ Wilson dominates, but loses left tackle
Seahawks LT Fant carted off with knee injury
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kennington on pole, qualifying washed out
Sadler retains NXS lead after 3rd at Bristol
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: 5th at BMS, 3rd in standings
Poole: 4th in points after 6th at BMS
Cole Custer: Food City 300 results
Hemric: 7th at BMS, 5th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Food City 300 results
Dean set to get dirty in Springfield debut
Blake Koch: Food City 300 results
Armstrong falters to 24th place finish at BMS
Michael Annett: Food City 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Siem into the Lawrie Match Play semi finals
Defending champion Wall into PL Match Play QF
Ormsby claims 54-hole Fiji International lead
An among notable MCs at Wyndham; MDF looms
Simpson co-leads Wyndham after R2 64
Armour co-leads Wyndham after career-low 61
Fathauer WDs during R2 of the Wyndham
Molder's season ends with a Wyndham WD
Kjeldsen cards TOUR-low 63 in R2 of Wyndham
Stenson early clubhouse leader on 12-under
Kevin Na twirls a morning-low round of 63
Wagner rides albatross and eagle to R2 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Indiana mistake nixes Fitzgerald for season
Buechele potentially nearing starting status
Mountaineers WR Durante transfers to FAU
Bo Scarbrough (undisclosed) not at practice
Jamie Gordinier out for season w/ knee injury
Report: Alabama, Miami eyeing 2021 opener
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 2
Aug 19
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 2
Aug 18
Late Fitness Check GW2
Aug 18
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 2
Aug 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 2
Aug 16
Jese and the value of context
Aug 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 2
Aug 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal hard done by in Britannia loss
United score 3 in 4 minutes to bury Swansea
Mesa debuts but Swans overmatched by MUN, 0-4
Hammer blow following Reid's late withdrawal
Robson-Kanu scores and sees red in 1-0 win
Robson-Kanu scores and sees red in 1-0 win
Watford brush Bournemouth aside
Liverpool bounces back with home win
Hennessey comes up big, but Palace fall short
Heaton beaten near post as Clarets fall
Maguire shines as Foxes cruise past Brighton
PL new boys Brighton still without a goal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bryant Fitzgerald | Defensive Back
Team:
Indiana Hoosiers
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
The NCAA has ruled that Indiana freshman DB Bryant Fitzgerald is a non-qualifier for the coming season.
Fitzgerald (6'0/200) will not be allowed to play or practice with the Hoosiers this year, but does remain on scholarship. It's an unfair blow for the young man, who was blameless in the situation. Instead, all of this comes about because he was incorrectly advised by the university about classes he needed to take to be eligible for the year. Compounding matters, the NCAA doubled down on the program's misstep by denying a subsequent waiver that would have allowed Fitzpatrick to play this year. Just disappointing on every front by the alleged adults in the room. Fitzgerald was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class.
Aug 19 - 3:38 PM
Source:
Zach Osterman on Twitter
Indiana mistake nixes Fitzgerald for season
Aug 19 - 3:38 PM
More Bryant Fitzgerald Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(917)
2
A. Callaway
UF
(670)
3
J. Franklin
FAU
(599)
4
C. Warren
TX
(558)
5
J. Franklin
PSU
(556)
6
M. Simms
WVU
(521)
7
R. Long
SDS
(508)
8
B. Kelly
ND
(500)
9
L. Fournette
LSU
(461)
10
J. Rosen
UCL
(460)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Indiana Hoosiers Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
UCLA QB Josh Rosen faces as much pressure as any player in the country this year as Rotoworld's college football preview series rolls on.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Indiana mistake nixes Fitzgerald for season
»
Buechele potentially nearing starting status
»
Mountaineers WR Durante transfers to FAU
»
Bo Scarbrough (undisclosed) not at practice
»
Jamie Gordinier out for season w/ knee injury
»
Report: Alabama, Miami eyeing 2021 opener
»
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
»
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
»
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
»
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
»
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
»
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved