The NCAA has ruled that Indiana freshman DB Bryant Fitzgerald is a non-qualifier for the coming season.

Fitzgerald (6'0/200) will not be allowed to play or practice with the Hoosiers this year, but does remain on scholarship. It's an unfair blow for the young man, who was blameless in the situation. Instead, all of this comes about because he was incorrectly advised by the university about classes he needed to take to be eligible for the year. Compounding matters, the NCAA doubled down on the program's misstep by denying a subsequent waiver that would have allowed Fitzpatrick to play this year. Just disappointing on every front by the alleged adults in the room. Fitzgerald was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class.