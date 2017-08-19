Player Page

Tyrrell Pigrome | Quarterback

Team: Maryland Terrapins
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196

Maryland HC DJ Durkin announced sophomore QB Tyrrell Pigrome as starter.
Pigrome, once the Gatorade Alabama High School Player of the Year, bested freshman Kasim Hill, fellow sophomore Max Bortenschlager and redshirt junior transfer Caleb Henderson. Hill was announced as the backup, with Bortenschlager listed as the No. 3 quarterback. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Pigrome threw for 322 yards with a 2/2 TD/INT ratio and rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns last year. Aug 30 - 12:51 PM
Source: Baltimore Sun
