Gardner Minshew | Quarterback

ECU named junior QB Gardner Minshew the starter for the coming season.

Minshew won the job over Duke transfer Thomas Sirk. Said HC Scottie Montgomery, "We like the way each manages the team, both from a leadership and execution standpoint, but Gardner has a little more familiarity with our current personnel." The 6-foot-2, 216-pound junior appeared in seven games last season, including starts in ECU's first two contests. For the campaign as a whole, he threw for 1,347 yards with an 8/4 TD/INT ratio.