Bowling Green junior S Jamari Bozeman will miss the season-opener against Michigan State with an upper leg injury.

Not only has Bozeman been ruled out for the opener, he could possibly miss an extended amount of time -- perhaps even the entire season. The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder was a third-team All-MAC performer during the past campaign, earning those honors on the strength of 71 tackles, three interceptions and three passes defended recorded while appearing in all 12 games for the Falcons. Redshirt junior Tavaraus Wade is expected to fill in for Bozeman until further notice.