Stanford redshirt junior T A.T. Hall did not make the trip with the team for Saturday's opener against Rice in Australia.

Cardinal HC David Shaw confirmed that Hall would not be playing in the game, but offered no specific reason for him staying back in the States -- it is unclear at this juncture whether this is a disciplinary action or if there is an injury concern. Hall (6'5/295) was a 13-game starter last season. With him out for the opener, Devery Hamilton is expected to take over as starting right tackle, at least for the one game.