Kenny Lacy | Guard

UCLA redshirt senior OL Kenny Lacy will likely miss the 2017 season with a hip injury.

Lacy (6'4/290) will be undergoing hip surgery to repair structural damage sustained when he initially suffered the injury in practice on Tuesday. "You just hate to see that happen," said UCLA HC Jim Mora. "You hate to see it anytime, but especially in this guy’s senior year before the season has even started." Lacy started nine games at guard last season and had been working both at right and left tackle during preseason camp. He would have been a versatile piece for the Bruins this season had he not suffered the injury.