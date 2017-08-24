Welcome,
Kenny Lacy | Guard
Team:
UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 290
Latest News
Recent News
UCLA redshirt senior OL Kenny Lacy will likely miss the 2017 season with a hip injury.
Lacy (6'4/290) will be undergoing hip surgery to repair structural damage sustained when he initially suffered the injury in practice on Tuesday. "You just hate to see that happen," said UCLA HC Jim Mora. "You hate to see it anytime, but especially in this guy’s senior year before the season has even started." Lacy started nine games at guard last season and had been working both at right and left tackle during preseason camp. He would have been a versatile piece for the Bruins this season had he not suffered the injury.
Aug 25 - 12:40 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Times
UCLA OL Kenny Lacy (hip) likely out for year
Aug 25 - 12:40 PM
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
Charlie Strong looks for a breath of fresh air down with QB Quinton Flowers at USF as Rotoworld's season preview series hits the stretch run.
