Branden Bowen | Guard

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 312

Ohio State redshirt sophomore G Branden Bowen will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken tibia and fibula.
Just a brutal blow for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-7, 312-pounder has been a mainstay on the offensive line over the past two seasons. Just how the Buckeyes adjust for his loss is not yet known, but expect some shuffling moving forward. Oct 7 - 6:35 PM
Source: Dustin Schutte on Twitter
