Wisconsin redshirt sophomore OLB Zack Baun will miss the entire season with a left foot injury.

"It really wasn’t until a couple days ago when he kind of got the final test in what he needs to do to fix that," UW coach Paul Chryst said. "You feel bad. He missed a lot of games last year, and I thought he was doing some really good things." This news come following the bombshell earlier this month that inside linebacker Jack Cichy would miss the season with a torn ACL. Those injuries, along with offseason losses to the NFL, have left Wisconsin thin at linebacker in its 3-4 defense. Tyler Johnson and Andrew Van Ginkel will now function as the top outside OLBs behind starters Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs.