Wisconsin freshman RB Jonathan Taylor was listed as a co-starter on the team's initial depth chart.

This is a story to watch. Two weeks ago Taylor was considered a near lock for a redshirt, but his stunning practices changed that plan and propelled him to the top of the depth chart. Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale shared duties last year, but Wisconsin could find an upgrade in Taylor, Bradrick Shaw, Chris James. "Some of the stuff was just crazy that he was doing," starting quarterback Alex Horibrook said. "Every time it was live, he just wouldn’t go to the ground." We know Wisconsin loves to run the football and Taylor's career might rocket more quickly than expected.