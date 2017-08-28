Grayland Arnold | Cornerback

Baylor sophomore CB Grayland Arnold (arm) will be available for Saturday's game against Oklahoma.

Arnold sustained a broken arm near the end of preseason camp, an injury which required surgery to repair. At the time, he was given a 6-8 timetable for recovery. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder healed up much faster than expected. Playing as a true freshman last season, he registered 20 tackles (2.0 for loss) and four pass breakups. Blake Lynch and Harrison Hand have seen increased snaps in his place, but Arnold is expected to slide in as starter now that he has been medically cleared for action.