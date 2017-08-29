Justin Stockton | Running Back

He added two receptions for 33 yards. The rushing total was a career-high. In his final season of eligibility, Stockton has emerged as a dangerous weapon out of the backfield in Tech's high-powered offense. He's averaging around 80 rushing yards per game with 17 catches and five total touchdowns this year.

Texas Tech HC Kliff Kingsbury said he will continue to go with the "hot hand" at running back.

Right now, that hot hand appears to be Stockton, but it doesn't sound like he has a firm grasp on the job just yet. "If one guy does something better than the other guy, we'll try to make sure we script plays for him and vice versa," Kingsbury said. Still, you should expect Stockton to get most of the work against Oklahoma State on Saturday.