Player Page
Justin Stockton | Running Back
Team:
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Texas Tech senior RB Justin Stockton turned 15 carries into 161 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 65-19 win over Kansas.
He added two receptions for 33 yards. The rushing total was a career-high. In his final season of eligibility, Stockton has emerged as a dangerous weapon out of the backfield in Tech's high-powered offense. He's averaging around 80 rushing yards per game with 17 catches and five total touchdowns this year.
Oct 7 - 4:24 PM
Texas Tech HC Kliff Kingsbury said he will continue to go with the "hot hand" at running back.
Right now, that hot hand appears to be Stockton, but it doesn't sound like he has a firm grasp on the job just yet. "If one guy does something better than the other guy, we'll try to make sure we script plays for him and vice versa," Kingsbury said. Still, you should expect Stockton to get most of the work against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Sep 27 - 12:34 PM
Source:
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Texas Tech HC Kliff Kingsbury announced senior RB Justin Stockton as the starter for Saturday's game against Eastern Washington.
However, Kingsbury said the team will use a running back rotation. "I think Justin Stockton will start the game, and then we'll roll with it from there," Kingsbury said. Da'Leon Ward led the Red Raiders in rushing as a true freshman last season, but he missed camp with academic issues. Desmond Nisby and Demarcus Felton were listed as the co-backups. Ward should be able to work his way into the rotation in short order.
Aug 29 - 2:29 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
RB Stockton shreds KU for 161 yards, TD
Oct 7 - 4:24 PM
Kingsbury will ride hot hand at running back
Sep 27 - 12:34 PM
Stockton listed No. 1 in TT's RB platoon
Aug 29 - 2:29 PM
More Justin Stockton Player News
