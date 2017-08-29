Player Page

Justin Stockton | Running Back

Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195

Texas Tech senior RB Justin Stockton turned 15 carries into 161 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 65-19 win over Kansas.
He added two receptions for 33 yards. The rushing total was a career-high. In his final season of eligibility, Stockton has emerged as a dangerous weapon out of the backfield in Tech's high-powered offense. He's averaging around 80 rushing yards per game with 17 catches and five total touchdowns this year. Oct 7 - 4:24 PM
