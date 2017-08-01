Anthony Ratliff-Williams | Wide Receiver

UNC redshirt sophomore WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams had five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-17 loss to Duke.

Ratliff-Williams' breakout game is something to pay attention to. In short order, he ascended to go-to status with Thomas Jackson out for the year, Dazz Newsome injured for this one, Austin Proehl knocked out with a broken collarbone on Saturday and Rontavius Groves carted off the field shortly thereafter. Ratliff-Williams (6'1/205), a converted quarterback, could be heavily targeted over the next few weeks if his friends remain in the trainer's room.