</>
Malik Davis | Running Back
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 194
Latest News
Recent News
The Gainesville Sun's Graham Hall reports that Florida freshman RB Malik Davis will miss the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury.
Davis sustained the season-ending injury in Saturday's shellacking at the hands of Georgia. He underwent an MRI on Sunday which apparently spelled out the bad news. With Davis now out of the picture, Lamical Perine figures to slide into a starting role. The loss of the true freshman back -- maybe Florida's most consistent offensive performer this season -- is just one more setback in what's been a disaster of a campaign by the Gators.
Oct 29 - 12:37 PM
Source:
Graham Hall on Twitter
Florida freshman RB Malik Davis left for the locker room after suffering an injury in Saturday's game against Georgia.
This looks like it could be a potential leg injury for Davis. Lamical Perine will see the bulk of carries with him out of the picture for the moment. The true freshman should be considered questionable to return.
Oct 28 - 4:46 PM
Source:
Nick de la Torre on Twitter
Florida freshman RB Malik Davis rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries in Saturday's 19-17 loss to Texas A&M.
Davis (5'11/194) has now posted at least 90 yards rushing in five consecutive games. He has emerged as Florida's most imapctful runner in absence of Jordan Scarlett, who remains out on suspension. Expect the true freshman to continue to see plenty of work moving forward -- the passing game remains an out-and-out mess.
Oct 14 - 11:04 PM
Florida freshman RB Malik Davis had 90 rushing yards on 14 carries in Saturday's 17-16 loss to LSU.
Davis (5'11/194) had two more carries than Lamical Perine (12-70-2) on the day. Each had one catch. They will continue to form a timeshare with RB Jordan Scarlett suspended.
Oct 7 - 7:18 PM
Report: Malik Davis (knee) done for season
Oct 29 - 12:37 PM
Florida RB Malik Davis forced out w/ injury
Oct 28 - 4:46 PM
Malik Davis rushes for 97 yards in defeat
Oct 14 - 11:04 PM
RB Davis runs for 90 yards in loss to LSU
Oct 7 - 7:18 PM
More Malik Davis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Love
STA
(1158)
2
S. Darnold
USC
(685)
3
S. Ehlinger
TX
(667)
4
S. Barkley
PSU
(605)
5
K. Bryant
CLE
(568)
6
J. Ertz
KSU
(557)
7
L. Jackson
LOU
(526)
8
J. Rosen
UCL
(482)
9
W. Grier
WVU
(466)
10
J. Kelly
TEN
(451)
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
LSU RB Derrius Guice figures to have trouble drilling through the Alabama wall as we break down Week 10's best match-ups.
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Oct 27
»
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Oct 27
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Oct 22
»
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Oct 19
»
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Oct 18
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Oct 15
»
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Oct 12
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Report: Malik Davis (knee) done for season
»
Report: Florida meeting with HC McElwain
»
Rosen waylaid by finger injury vs. Washington
»
Jones gashes Sun Devils for 216 in easy win
»
Tate burns Cougars with arm and legs in upset
»
Snell explodes for 180 and 3 TDs in close win
»
Lee throws game-winner against Boilermakers
»
Wyoming's Allen throws for four scores in win
»
Brown goes workhorse with 209 yards rushing
»
Lock throws for five touchdowns in easy win
»
Singletary runs for 249 and four TDs in win
»
Simmie Cobbs smolders with 10-138-2 line
