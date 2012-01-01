Malik Davis | Running Back Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 194

The Gainesville Sun's Graham Hall reports that Florida freshman RB Malik Davis will miss the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury. Davis sustained the season-ending injury in Saturday's shellacking at the hands of Georgia. He underwent an MRI on Sunday which apparently spelled out the bad news. With Davis now out of the picture, Lamical Perine figures to slide into a starting role. The loss of the true freshman back -- maybe Florida's most consistent offensive performer this season -- is just one more setback in what's been a disaster of a campaign by the Gators. Source: Graham Hall on Twitter

Florida freshman RB Malik Davis left for the locker room after suffering an injury in Saturday's game against Georgia. This looks like it could be a potential leg injury for Davis. Lamical Perine will see the bulk of carries with him out of the picture for the moment. The true freshman should be considered questionable to return. Source: Nick de la Torre on Twitter

Florida freshman RB Malik Davis rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries in Saturday's 19-17 loss to Texas A&M. Davis (5'11/194) has now posted at least 90 yards rushing in five consecutive games. He has emerged as Florida's most imapctful runner in absence of Jordan Scarlett, who remains out on suspension. Expect the true freshman to continue to see plenty of work moving forward -- the passing game remains an out-and-out mess.