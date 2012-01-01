Player Page

Malik Davis | Running Back

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 194

The Gainesville Sun's Graham Hall reports that Florida freshman RB Malik Davis will miss the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury.
Davis sustained the season-ending injury in Saturday's shellacking at the hands of Georgia. He underwent an MRI on Sunday which apparently spelled out the bad news. With Davis now out of the picture, Lamical Perine figures to slide into a starting role. The loss of the true freshman back -- maybe Florida's most consistent offensive performer this season -- is just one more setback in what's been a disaster of a campaign by the Gators. Oct 29 - 12:37 PM
Source: Graham Hall on Twitter
