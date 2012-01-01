Anthony Johnson | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Correa Mashes
Oct 7
Team Roundup: White Sox
Oct 6
Postseason Dose: Mighty Altuve
Oct 6
Team Roundup: Tigers
Oct 5
Dose: Diamonds Are Back
Oct 5
Team Roundup: Phillies
Oct 4
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zimmerman powers Nationals to NLDS Game 2 win
Report: Buxton hurt, but no rib fracture
Hernandez in LF, batting fifth in Game 2
Descalso starting, batting fifth in NLDS G2
Indians uncertain on Encarnacion availability
Turner homers and drives in five vs DBacks
Hendricks fires seven shutout innings vs Nats
Strasburg fans 10, yields two runs in loss
Keuchel yields just one run over 5 2/3 frames
Carlos Correa homers, drives in four runs
Edwin Encarnacion exits with sprained ankle
Betts departs after aggravating wrist injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 5 Forecasts
Oct 7
Week 5 Rankings
Oct 6
Injury Report: Week 5
Oct 6
Silva's Week 5 Matchups
Oct 6
Week 5 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 6
Roundtable: Bye Week Blues
Oct 6
Dose: Pats Edge Bucs On TNF
Oct 6
Matchups: Patriots at Bucs
Oct 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marshawn Lynch in line for heavy workload
Davante Adams cleared, likely to play Sunday
Sam Bradford listed questionable for MNF
Martavis Bryant questionable with illness
Report: 49ers open to Carlos Hyde extension
Crabtree (chest) no longer on injury report
Davante Adams officially listed questionable
Ty Montgomery (ribs) doubtful for Week 5
Cardinals list John Brown as questionable
Jeremy Maclin (hand) draws questionable tag
Jay Ajayi taken off Dolphins injury report
Wayne Gallman likely to lead Week 5 backfield
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Cheick Diallo (ankle) out again on Sunday
Rajon Rondo (groin) won't play on Sunday
Sam Dekker ruled out for Sunday vs. Blazers
Danilo Gallinari (foot) doubtful for Sunday
Kris Dunn (finger) expected to miss 2-4 weeks
Allen Crabbe (ankle) probable for Sunday
Seth Curry (left tibia) out indefinitely
Exum (shoulder) to miss 'significant' time
LeBron James (ankle) will not play Sunday
Danny Green scores 20 points vs. Kings
Rodney Hood scores 19 points vs. Suns
Alec Burks thrives again, scores 19 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Vegas, No Baby
Oct 7
Dose: VGK wins franchise debut
Oct 7
A Bunch of Fours
Oct 6
Dose: Saad, Hawks crush Pens
Oct 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 1
Oct 5
Dose: McDavid does it again
Oct 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 4
Bye Weeks Stats Sites & RITHAC
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Preds likely to start Juuse Saros on Saturday
Joonas Korpisalo will probably start Saturday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Saturday
Ondrej Pavelec will get the nod on Sunday
Rookies lead Devils past Avs on Saturday
Oilers will scratch Kailer Yamamoto Saturday
Canucks won't use Brock Boeser on Saturday
Stars will start Kari Lehtonen on Saturday
Jaromir Jagr not up to game speed yet
OEL primed for bounce-back season
Geztlaf likely to miss Saturday night's game
M-A Fleury blocks 45 shots in Vegas victory
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Erik Jones to start 38th in BoA 500
Bowyer best qualified non-playoff contender
Coby makes daring pass to earn Modified win
Denny Hamlin on Bank of America pole
Suarez: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Hornish tops Charlotte XFINITY Final Practice
Coby on Charlotte pole for Southern Slam 150
Allgaier paces Charlotte XFINITY Practice 1
LaJoie leads way in modified practice at CMS
Brennan Poole: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Alex Bowman: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Danny Bohn leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Duncan maintains 1-shot lead; R3 71
Cauley posts -12; 54-hole clubhouse leader
Hatton in command of Alfred Dunhill Links
Uihlein among notable MCs at Safeway Open
Rookie Tyler Duncan leads after R2 in Napa
Hadley clips the course record w/ 11-under 61
Defender Steele R2 67; trails by 1 in Napa
Zac Blair blemish-free thru 36 holes in Napa
Rookie Diaz (back) WDs prior to R2 in Napa
B. Haas matches low round of the week (-7)
Carnoustie course record puts Fleetwood T1st
Hatton charges into lead with Carnoustie 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Darnold fires off trio of touchdown passes
Jones scores winning TD after weather delay
Sindelar comes on in relief to rally for win
Johnson goes 11-195-2 in loss to Broncos
Anderson has 8 TDs in seven-overtime loss
RB Adams (dehydration) rushes for 118 yards
Burmeister to start for Ducks against Wazzu
Rosier tosses three scores in win over FSU
QB Abey's 214 rushing yards sinks Air Force
Appy State RB Moore blows up for 241 yards
Linell Bonner (head) not playing against SMU
Bortenschlager forced out after late hit
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 7
Oct 5
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Dummett expected to miss another month
Lascelles signs new Newcastle contract
Rafa hopes to welcome wingers back vs Saints
Shelvey suffers a training ground injury
Belgium likely to lose Lukaku for one game
Bournemouth sweating on the fitness of King
Lanzini targeting full return after break
Cherries welcome back Wilson after 8 months
Foxes full-back out of the England squad
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Anthony Johnson | Wide Receiver
Team:
Buffalo Bulls
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Buffalo senior WR Anthony Johnson caught 11 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a 71-68 seven overtime loss to Central Michigan on Saturday.
Johnson (6'2/196) was able to take advantage of the porous Broncos defense, and helped backup quarterback Drew Anderson have a record-setting day. He also wasn't just taking advantage of college football's rules, as both scores and most of the yardage came in regulation. Johnson is clearly the top pass-catching option on the Bulls.
Oct 7 - 8:20 PM
Buffalo senior WR Anthony Johnson caught three passes for 82 yards in Saturday's 21-17 loss to Army.
Johnson continues to function as sophomore QB Tyree Jackson's clear No. 1 option. Through two games, he's posted a 14-222-1 line.
Sep 9 - 3:11 PM
Buffalo senior WR Anthony Johnson caught 11 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown in Thursday's 17-7 loss to Minnesota.
Talk about a coming out party. Johnson (6'2/196) did not log a catch last season after spending the previous two years in the JUCO ranks. He made up for lost time and then some on Thursday, averaging 12.72 yards on his 11 grabs while hauling in a 16-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. He will try to back up his big effort when the Bulls take on Army a week from Saturday.
Aug 31 - 11:01 PM
Johnson goes 11-195-2 in loss to Broncos
Oct 7 - 8:20 PM
Johnson accrues 82 receiving yards in loss
Sep 9 - 3:11 PM
Buffalo WR Johnson blows up for 11-140-1
Aug 31 - 11:01 PM
More Anthony Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Freeman
OR
(1143)
2
S. Darnold
USC
(688)
3
D. Cook
FSU
(620)
4
B. Wimbush
ND
(620)
5
J. Rosen
UCL
(595)
6
W. Gallman
CLE
(529)
7
D. Guice
LSU
(508)
8
E. Oliver
HOU
(477)
9
B. Love
STA
(475)
10
J. Allen
WY
(466)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Buffalo Bulls Tickets
Headlines
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Wazzu heads to Oregon one week after upsetting USC and NC State eyes an upset of Louisville in this week's ATS predictions.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Darnold fires off trio of touchdown passes
»
Jones scores winning TD after weather delay
»
Sindelar comes on in relief to rally for win
»
Johnson goes 11-195-2 in loss to Broncos
»
Anderson has 8 TDs in seven-overtime loss
»
RB Adams (dehydration) rushes for 118 yards
»
Burmeister to start for Ducks against Wazzu
»
Rosier tosses three scores in win over FSU
»
QB Abey's 214 rushing yards sinks Air Force
»
Appy State RB Moore blows up for 241 yards
»
Linell Bonner (head) not playing against SMU
»
Bortenschlager forced out after late hit
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved