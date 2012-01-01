Anthony Johnson | Wide Receiver

Buffalo senior WR Anthony Johnson caught 11 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a 71-68 seven overtime loss to Central Michigan on Saturday.

Johnson (6'2/196) was able to take advantage of the porous Broncos defense, and helped backup quarterback Drew Anderson have a record-setting day. He also wasn't just taking advantage of college football's rules, as both scores and most of the yardage came in regulation. Johnson is clearly the top pass-catching option on the Bulls.