Minnesota sophomore WR Tyler Johnson was the team's best offensive player in Thursday's 17-7 win over Buffalo, catching six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Fantastic work from true sophomore Johnson, who hauled in a 61-yard scoring pass to open the game's scoring with 9:46 remaining in the first quarter (21 of the 24 points scored in the game came in that quarter). With this one game alone, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder matched his 2016 yardage total exactly on the nose. He will be one to watch in HC P.J. Fleck's offense as the season unfolds.