South Dakota State senior WR Jake Wieneke caught six passes for 75 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday's 51-13 demolition of Duquesne.

In so doing, he set the school’s career reception record with 229 catches. Last year year, Wieneke posted a monstrous 78-1316-16 line. Coming into the year, Wieneke already held SDSU career records for receiving touchdowns (43) and receiving yards (4,192). "Enters the season as a top-5 senior WR prospect," NFLDraftScout's Dane Brugler tweeted. ESPN's Mel Kiper agrees, ranking Wieneke as the class' No. 4 senior wideout.