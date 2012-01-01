Tyree Jackson | Quarterback Team: Buffalo Bulls Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 245

Buffalo redshirt sophomore QB Tyree Jackson (knee) is warming up with the first-team in advance of Saturday's game against Akron. The tea leaves were pointing this way all week, and Jackson's presence during pre-game warmups essentially confirms that he'll return from a four-game absence to start. Jackson's (6'7/245) been out since injuring his left knee against FAU on Sept. 23. Source: Paul Pleck on Twitter

Buffalo redshirt sophomore QB Tyree Jackson (knee) is probable to play on Saturday against Akron. The timing couldn't be better for Buffalo after junior QB Drew Anderson (shoulder) was shut down for the rest of season after undergoing surgery. Jackson (6'7/245) injured his left knee in a win over FAU on Sept. 23. He has missed the past four contests. Assuming he's healthy, Jackson should draw the start versus the Zips. Source: Jonah Bronstein on Twitter

Buffalo redshirt sophomore QB Tyree Jackson (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Western Michigan. Jackson injured his left knee in a win over FAU two weekends ago. Drew Anderson started in his place against Kent State and will do likewise versus the Broncos on Saturday barring a rapid improvement from Jackson over the coming days. Source: Matthew Moran on Twitter