Arkansas junior CB Ryan Pulley (pectoral) will likely miss the remainder of the season.

Per SEC Country's Trent Shadid, Pulley sustained the season-ending right pectoral injury during the second quarter of Thursday's season-opening win over Florida A&M. The 5-foot-11, 196-pounder started the final 12 games of the 2016 campaign, recording 47 tackles while picking off two passes along the way. Surgery could potentially be on the table, now. More information figures to be available when HC Bret Bielema addresses the media on Monday. Kamren Curl took over for Pulley following the injury on Thursday and will likely start in his place against TCU next time the Razorbacks take the field.