FAU redshirt sophomore QB Daniel Parr completed 19-of-30 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 42-19 loss to Navy.

In perhaps the most fitting way for Lane Kiffin to debut as head coach of FAU, Friday's blowout loss saw multiple lengthy delays due to lightning in the area. Even with the Owls down big in the second half, the program refused to call the game, with Kiffin saying that "[w]e want to win." They did not win. For his part, redshirt sophomore Parr earned the opening start over Jason Driskel and De'Andre Johnson. He was fine, if unspectacular. We would like to see what Parr and the FAU offense can do when actually given a chance to play a football game with any measure of continuity. The Owls take on Wisconsin a week from Saturday. Even without lightning, they're probably in for a rough one there.