Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Daniel Parr | Quarterback
Team:
Florida Atlantic Owls
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 8/24/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
FAU redshirt sophomore QB Daniel Parr completed 19-of-30 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 42-19 loss to Navy.
In perhaps the most fitting way for Lane Kiffin to debut as head coach of FAU, Friday's blowout loss saw multiple lengthy delays due to lightning in the area. Even with the Owls down big in the second half, the program refused to call the game, with Kiffin saying that "[w]e want to win." They did not win. For his part, redshirt sophomore Parr earned the opening start over Jason Driskel and De'Andre Johnson. He was fine, if unspectacular. We would like to see what Parr and the FAU offense can do when actually given a chance to play a football game with any measure of continuity. The Owls take on Wisconsin a week from Saturday. Even without lightning, they're probably in for a rough one there.
Sep 2 - 1:56 AM
FAU redshirt sophomore QB Daniel Parr is starting Friday's game against Navy.
Parr beat out Jason Driskel and De'Andre Johnson for starting honors during preseason camp. He saw the field in nine games last year, but attempted just 15 passes in that space, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. We wouldn't be surprised to see Driskel or Johnson get some run if Parr struggles early.
Sep 1 - 8:27 PM
Source:
Matthew DeFranks on Twitter
Lightning delays elongate blowout of FAU
Sep 2 - 1:56 AM
FAU QB Daniel Parr takes opening snaps Friday
Sep 1 - 8:27 PM
Florida Atlantic Owls Tickets
