Mike Epstein | Running Back

Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:  (19) / 8/6/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195

Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee announced that freshman RB Mike Epstein will start this weekend against Western Kentucky.
Epstein rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in Saturday's 24-21 win over Ball State, adding another 32 yards through the air. For now, he has hopped senior Kendrick Foster on the depth chart. Sep 8 - 3:20 PM
Source: news-gazette.com
