Mike Epstein | Running Back

Epstein rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in Saturday's 24-21 win over Ball State, adding another 32 yards through the air. For now, he has hopped senior Kendrick Foster on the depth chart.

Epstein added another 32 yards in the air. Look for Epstein to be the focal point of Illinois' offense as a true freshman. This game was embarrassingly close for Illinois, but they have a least one win to their name in 2017.