Chazz Surratt | Quarterback

UNC redshirt freshman QB Chazz Surratt (undisclosed) went 12-for-14 for 168 yards and two touchdowns before leaving at halftime in Saturday's 47-35 loss to Louisville.

Surratt apparently suffered an undisclosed injury late in the first half -- on one run, he appeared to twist his ankle -- and spent most of the second half pedaling on a stationary bike on the Tar Heels sideline. He played well, but Brandon Harris (17/23, 216, 1/0) was outstanding in relief and probably bought himself another look. We'll update you on Surratt's health status when more is known.