Cal redshirt junior WR Vic Wharton III had five catches for 156 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 35-30 win over UNC.

Wharton's biggest grab was a 67-yard score just before halftime, which helped the Bears begin to dig out of an early 17-7 hole. Wharton played in 11 games and posted a 28-293-1 at Cal in 2016, but he was an integral part of the game plan in the new staff's debut on Saturday. Wharton redshirted in 2015 after transferring over to Cal from Tennessee.