Missouri senior DL A.J. Logan has been suspended for the first six games of the season.

Logan has been suspended due to an ongoing investigation into academic fraud stretching back to this past November. Said the 6-foot-2, 325-pounder, "Please understand that I accept this penalty as a consequence of my actions and that I have fully cooperated with both the University and the NCAA throughout the review process." Logan was a 12-game starter for the past campaign, recording 15 tackles in that space. He will first be eligible to return when the Tigers do battle with Idaho on October 21.