UAB freshman Carlos Stephens ran for 76 yards on 15 carries in Saturday's 38-7 win over Alabama A&M.

Welcome back, Blazers. UAB ran a run-first offense in its return to the field. That worked against A&M -- to the tune of 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- but will be a bit tougher against next week's opponent Ball State. James Noble III had 13 carries for 74 yards in this one. We'd expect him to have more carries than Stephens in the coming weeks.