Northwestern sophomore WR Bennett Skowronek had eight receptions for 123 yards in Saturday's 31-20 win over Nevada.

The little-know sophomore had only eight catches for 70 yards total in 13 games last year as a true freshman. While Skowronek (6’4/210) did his best Austin Carr impersonation, Flynn Nagel, the receiver we expected to assume No. 1 duties following Carr's graduation, had only four catches for 29 yards this afternoon.