AL.com's Matt Zenitz reports that Alabama redshirt junior LB Christian Miller is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a biceps tear.

Miller (6'4/240) had recorded three tackles against the Seminoles before going down injured on Saturday night. Tide HC Nick Saban only offered after the game that the redshirt junior was "very questionable" for next weekend's game against Fresno State. Miller posted 16 tackles and two sacks last season and was listed on the Week 1 depth chart as the team's starting SAM (outside) linebacker. Making matters even worse, Zenitz is also reporting that the young man listed as Miller's backup outside, sophomore Terrell Lewis, will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in his elbow. Alabama will have to do some juggling, here.