Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Noles turn to freshman QB James Blackman
Trayveon Williams rushes for 203 in failure
Rosen leads UCLA back from down 34 vs. Aggies
Aggies QB Starkel (leg) out against UCLA
Report: FSU QB Francois (knee) out for year
Report: Bama LB Miller (biceps) out for year
Penny on the money with 197 yards rushing
Josey Jewell earns Walter Camp honor for week
Rebs WR A.J. Brown rips it up w/ 8-233-2
Deondre Francois (knee) set to undergo MRI
Ole Miss QB Patterson dominant vs. S. Alabama
Hasty suffers knee injury in loss to Liberty
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Krul hoping to earn starting berth
Who is Ezequiel Schelotto, Brighton's new RB?
BHA may come to regret failure to sign FWD
Propper brace bodes well for Brighton form
Sanchez in another injury scare
Hendrick back sooner than anticipated
Ake struggling with an ankle injury
Pereira signs new Man United contract
Stoke forward withdrawn from Cameroon squad
Chelsea signing receives late Italy call up
King celebrates new contract with INTL goal
Drinkwater seals late move to Chelsea
Player Page
|
Full Depth Charts
James Blackman | Quarterback
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State will turn to true freshman QB James Blackman as the school's starter.
Blackman earned the backup role this offseason, which is impressive for a first-year player. Now, the Seminoles hoped he never touched the field in 2017, but Jimbo Fisher has experience in playing backups over the last few seasons due to a number of circumstances. FSU's biggest issue remains the offensive line. After Louisiana-Monroe, FSU faces Louisville and NC State.
Sep 4 - 9:10 AM
Source:
247 Sports
Noles turn to freshman QB James Blackman
Sep 4 - 9:10 AM
More James Blackman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(733)
2
D. Law
UAB
(636)
3
A. Solomon
BAY
(491)
4
S. Darnold
USC
(479)
5
D. Francois
FSU
(453)
6
K. Hunt
TOL
(449)
7
D. Cook
FSU
(448)
8
J. Scarlett
UF
(445)
9
E. Elliott
OSU
(406)
10
L. Jackson
LOU
(384)
Related News
Team News
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
Thor Nystrom sees seven-point favorite Alabama in a dogfight with Florida State as he makes his ATS picks for Week 1.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Noles turn to freshman QB James Blackman
»
Trayveon Williams rushes for 203 in failure
»
Rosen leads UCLA back from down 34 vs. Aggies
»
Aggies QB Starkel (leg) out against UCLA
»
Report: FSU QB Francois (knee) out for year
»
Report: Bama LB Miller (biceps) out for year
»
Penny on the money with 197 yards rushing
»
Josey Jewell earns Walter Camp honor for week
»
Rebs WR A.J. Brown rips it up w/ 8-233-2
»
Deondre Francois (knee) set to undergo MRI
»
Ole Miss QB Patterson dominant vs. S. Alabama
»
Hasty suffers knee injury in loss to Liberty
