Florida State will turn to true freshman QB James Blackman as the school's starter.

Blackman earned the backup role this offseason, which is impressive for a first-year player. Now, the Seminoles hoped he never touched the field in 2017, but Jimbo Fisher has experience in playing backups over the last few seasons due to a number of circumstances. FSU's biggest issue remains the offensive line. After Louisiana-Monroe, FSU faces Louisville and NC State.