Player Page

James Blackman | Quarterback

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Florida State will turn to true freshman QB James Blackman as the school's starter.
Blackman earned the backup role this offseason, which is impressive for a first-year player. Now, the Seminoles hoped he never touched the field in 2017, but Jimbo Fisher has experience in playing backups over the last few seasons due to a number of circumstances. FSU's biggest issue remains the offensive line. After Louisiana-Monroe, FSU faces Louisville and NC State. Sep 4 - 9:10 AM
Source: 247 Sports
More James Blackman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 